InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

InfuSystem Stock Down 1.4 %

INFU opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $159.66 million, a P/E ratio of 250.42 and a beta of 1.24. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 107,001 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.