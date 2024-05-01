Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 195.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 589,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 73.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 95,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Inogen by 644.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Inogen Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ INGN opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.