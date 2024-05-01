Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $10.50-10.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average is $174.02. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $117.99 and a twelve month high of $194.57.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

