Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.35. 18,017,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 47,740,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

