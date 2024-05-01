Intercontinental Exchange, Inc Purchases 350,880 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 110,480 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,940.00.

Bakkt Stock Down 32.7 %

NYSE:BKKT opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($4.50). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 136.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,857,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,955,725 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

