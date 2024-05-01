InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. InterDigital has set its Q1 guidance at $2.40-2.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.95-6.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

