International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,160 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 360.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $157,375 over the last 90 days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

