International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,407 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter worth $7,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth $7,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Model N by 49.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

