International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $70,000 in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $134,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:REM opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

