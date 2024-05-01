International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $66.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

