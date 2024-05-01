International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,682 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in LGI Homes by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

