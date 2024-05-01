International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
International Media Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of IMAQW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
International Media Acquisition Company Profile
