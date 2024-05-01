International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IP opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

