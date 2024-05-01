Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.21

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 106707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

