Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

