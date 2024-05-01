Investment House LLC Sells 390 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 19.1% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Walmart by 917.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,035,551. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $478.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.