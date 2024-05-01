Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,775 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,707% compared to the typical daily volume of 375 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.85.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

