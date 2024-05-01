Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,789 put options on the company. This is an increase of 209% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,519 put options.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

NYSE ANVS opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

