Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 28,032 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 576% compared to the average daily volume of 4,144 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $70,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after buying an additional 836,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.