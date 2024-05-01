IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.05% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $32.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

