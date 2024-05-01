iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

