iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,045,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,495 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.