iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

