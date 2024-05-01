iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $857.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.