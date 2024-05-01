iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

