iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,593,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 2,753,572 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $15.98.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,469,000 after buying an additional 507,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after buying an additional 1,484,144 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 686,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,330,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 349,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.