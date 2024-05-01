iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 132,363 shares.The stock last traded at $97.59 and had previously closed at $97.64.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.