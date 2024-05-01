iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,218,000 after buying an additional 5,254,960 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after buying an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 339,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

