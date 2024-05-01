iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

