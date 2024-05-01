iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stake Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $890.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

