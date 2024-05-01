iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,917,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $386.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

