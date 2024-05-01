Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

DCPH stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,800 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 290,968 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 144,097 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

