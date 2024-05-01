Jeffrey C. Campbell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

