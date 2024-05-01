JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $24.14

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $25.33. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 317,293 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.