John N. Roberts Buys 6,200 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

