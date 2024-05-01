John Pratt Purchases 819 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56.
TFI International Trading Down 3.4 %
TSE TFII opened at C$179.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.07. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.78.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
