Joint (JYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Performance

JYNT opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Joint

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.