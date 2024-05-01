JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.51% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 224,051 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,183,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.30. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $71.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

