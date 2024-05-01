K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 9,542 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

