Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,717 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at $164,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:KW opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.02%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

