Kenneth D. Krause Sells 5,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 63.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 79.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 18.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Rollins by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 148,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

