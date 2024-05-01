KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

View Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.