Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KRC opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

