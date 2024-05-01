Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 88,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 188,771 shares.The stock last traded at $363.11 and had previously closed at $374.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.43.

The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.46.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

