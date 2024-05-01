Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.15. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 493,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 278,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

