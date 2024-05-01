Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.1 %

KSS stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

