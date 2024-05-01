Kontoor Brands (KTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The business had revenue of $669.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

KTB stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

