Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Shares Gap Up to $58.53

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.53, but opened at $62.93. Korro Bio shares last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

KRRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $455.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,185,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

