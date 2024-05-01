Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,653 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -207.41%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

