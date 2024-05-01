Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $109.31

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.31, but opened at $113.96. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 1,082 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KRUS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,940,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $13,356,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.